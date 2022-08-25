Thrive AP

James Creason

Nashville-based health care education provider ThriveAP has appointed James Creason its president and CEO. Creason will also serve on the company’s board of directors. 

Creason previously served as COO of Censis Technologies, a Franklin-based health care technology company, for more than 16 years, according to a press release.

