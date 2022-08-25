Nashville-based health care education provider ThriveAP has appointed James Creason its president and CEO. Creason will also serve on the company’s board of directors.
Creason previously served as COO of Censis Technologies, a Franklin-based health care technology company, for more than 16 years, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to ThriveAP,” said Will Fitzgibbon on behalf of ThriveAP’s board of directors. “His high energy and growth-oriented approach will complement the ThriveAP team’s entrepreneurial style and will build upon our mission to support advanced practice providers nationwide in the delivery of comprehensive transition to practice solutions.”
ThriveAP was founded in 2012. It offers transition to practice training to prepare Advanced Practice Providers, health care providers who are not physicians, for the workplace.
