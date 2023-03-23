Just over 40 percent of Tennessee parents report low or very low food security, according to the 2022 Vanderbilt University Medical Center Child Health Poll. That figure reflects an increase of 10 percentage points compared to 31.3 percent in 2021.
Out of more than 1,000 parents polled by the Center for Child Health Policy in the fall of 2022, more than 70 percent of parents reported changing their spending habits due to higher food prices. Of that 70 percent, 29 percent said they skipped meals.
“This significant increase in low food security is alarming for the health of Tennessee children, who rely on adequate nutrition to grow and develop to their full potential,” said Cristin Fritz, assistant professor of pediatrics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and member of the center. “During the pandemic, Congress acted to provide additional support for families. Now that these supports have ended, families are struggling to afford enough food.”
White House projects results of federal health care cuts
As some federal legislators push to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut Medicaid coverage, the White House distributed statistics on how cuts to health care coverage could affect Tennesseans. The Affordable Care Act was introduced in 2010 and currently covers 40.2 million Americans.
According to a press release, 348,000 Tennesseans who have signed up for ACA marketplace coverage for 2023 could lose coverage. In addition, 1.8 million Tennesseans with Medicaid could lose part or all of their health care coverage.
“Congressional Republicans’ reported proposals will raise premiums and health care costs, threaten health care for Americans with preexisting health conditions, slash protections against catastrophic medical bills and will balloon waitlists for quality care for seniors and people with disabilities,” a press release reads.
HCA releases impact report
Nashville-based hospital company HCA Healthcare saw more than 37 million patient encounters in 2022, according to an impact report released by the company Thursday.
Highlights of the report include 123,000 new employees hired in 2022, including practical/vocational nurses, paramedics and nurse externs. In December 2022, HCA announced its Enhanced Surgical Recovery program, which is meant to reduce lengths of hospital stays and decrease opioid usage. The company also gave $5.25 million in gifts to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), including Tennessee State University and Fisk University.
“I am proud to share the remarkable work of our physicians, nurses and colleagues in our annual Impact Report,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA. “From discovering new and innovative ways that improve patient care to supporting communities through giving and volunteering, our colleagues’ commitment to showing up each and every day for others never wavered.”