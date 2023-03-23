Just over 40 percent of Tennessee parents report low or very low food security, according to the 2022 Vanderbilt University Medical Center Child Health Poll. That figure reflects an increase of 10 percentage points compared to 31.3 percent in 2021.

Out of more than 1,000 parents polled by the Center for Child Health Policy in the fall of 2022, more than 70 percent of parents reported changing their spending habits due to higher food prices. Of that 70 percent, 29 percent said they skipped meals. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.