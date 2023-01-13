Vanderbilt University Medical Center recently informed patients that it will no longer accept Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan — the same plan that Metro government pensioners and retirees over 65 use — because of a disagreement over reimbursement rates, Axios Nashville reported Thursday.
Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter to executives at VUMC and Humana urging them to resolve the dispute, stating the change could cause “sudden, drastic and potentially harmful consequences” for pensioners, dependents as well as other Humana Medicare Advantage members in Davidson County.
In a statement, VUMC advised affected patients to request their medical records.
“Health systems across the country, including Vanderbilt Health, face higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment and medications needed to provide high quality care for all patients,” reads a statement on VUMC’s website. “Vanderbilt Health can't continue to partner with Medicare Advantage plans that don't provide adequate payments to sustain these increased costs.”
HCA to put $80 million into TriStar Hendersonville
TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare affiliate, will undergo an $80 million expansion project.
The 77,328-square-foot expansion will include 32 total impatient beds, increased remote patient monitoring capabilities and the expansion of laboratory, kitchen and cafeteria space.
“The extensive hospital expansion will provide the communities we serve with additional access to the nationally recognized services we offer and prepare us for continued growth in the future,” said Justin Coury, CEO of TriStar Hendersonville. “We will continue to invest in key medical services and facilities our neighbors need.”
In addition, TriStar Hendersonville completed or broke ground on projects totaling $56 million in 2022, according to a press release. These projects include renovating the emergency room, surgical services and robotic surgery equipment, and the launch of a 24,000-square-foot birth center expansion slated for summer 2024.
Ardent and Switchpoint partner again
Locally based acute care hospital company Ardent announced Wednesday it has partnered with Nashville-based artificial intelligence-focused venture studio SwitchPoint Ventures to launch what they call a health care innovation studio.
The two companies have already collaborated for two years in developing AI innovations, according to a press release. In 2021, they partnered to create Winnow, an AI program for clinician recruitment. Ardent also recently implemented Polaris, a program for predicting patient volume, according to the release.
This partnership is the latest in a string of tech-centric deals for Ardent, including a remote care deal with Cadence earlier this month and virtual nursing expansion in December.
“Ardent and SwitchPoint share a commitment to addressing the root problems that burden health care delivery,” said Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick. “Making health care work better demands more than status quo thinking. SwitchPoint’s team listens, breaks down assumptions, attacks the salient issues, and iterates until there’s a breakthrough. Together, I’m confident we will bring big ideas and bold solutions to life in the areas that matter most to patients and caregivers.”