Vanderbilt University Medical Center recently informed patients that it will no longer accept Humana’s Medicare Advantage plan — the same plan that Metro government pensioners and retirees over 65 use — because of a disagreement over reimbursement rates, Axios Nashville reported Thursday.  

Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter to executives at VUMC and Humana urging them to resolve the dispute, stating the change could cause “sudden, drastic and potentially harmful consequences” for pensioners, dependents as well as other Humana Medicare Advantage members in Davidson County.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.