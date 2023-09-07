Vanderbilt University has launched the Vanderbilt Center for Research on Inequality and Health, a collaboration between the university’s College of Arts and Science and the School of Nursing. Researchers will study health impacts through the lens of economic and social inequality, population health sciences, LGBTQ health policy and gun violence, the university announced Thursday.
According to a press release, the center will research questions including: How did state policy environments shape mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic? What does changing public opinion on carrying guns in public spaces mean for population health and well-being? How are adverse childhood experiences related to educational and health outcomes later in life? Does having access to an affirming health care provider improve health outcomes for LGBTQ people?
The center will be led by Christopher Carpenter, the founder and director of Vanderbilt’s LGBTQ+ Policy Lab. The university is renovating a space to house the center in Buttrick Hall, and it will host seminars and workshops in the coming months, according to the release.
“This center will be important not only as an intersection of scholarly disciplines, but also as an intersection of ideas — a place to discuss and debate these urgent topics with the aim of arriving at applicable solutions,” said Chancellor Daniel Diermeier.
Feds create tracker for heat-related 911 calls
Tennessee is close to the nation’s average when it comes to 911 calls for heat-related illnesses, though some counties see such calls at higher-than-average rates.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Climate Change and Health Equity launched an online tracker of heat-related illnesses one month ago. As of Monday numbers, Davidson County ranks much lower than the national average, while neighboring Wilson and Rutherford counties see higher-than-average rates of heat-related illnesses. The national average is around three calls per 100,000 people in the last 30 days.
“Extreme heat linked to climate change threatens our health and well-being, but it does not impact everyone equally,” said Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health of Health and Human Services. “These threats are faced most acutely by communities of color, our youngest and oldest community members and low-income households across the country. These data will help us prioritize heat mitigation strategies, outreach initiatives, and funding for energy assistance to alleviate heat stress and prevent illness in communities at greatest risk.”
Jumpstart raises $3.7M
A fund for Jumpstart Foundry programs has raised about $3.7 million on its way to a $4.3 million fundraise, Venture Nashville Connections reports. The fund, Jumpstart 2023, LLC, is the ninth fund for the programs and was originally set for a goal of $6.5 million.
Jumpstart Foundry, a seed stage investment firm founded in 2009 by Vic Gatto and Marus Whitney, is part of Nashville-based Jumpstart Health Investors. The fund focuses on health care IT, tech enabled services, consumer health products and diagnostic devices.
The latest cohort has 20 companies, including software-as-a-service company EnterLynk, mobile optometric practice Mobile OptiX and reproductive health care virtual provider Wingwomen. Hopdoc, a maker of patient engagement apps, is the only company based in Nashville.
In January 2022, Jumpstart Health Investors raised $55 million for its Jumpstart Nova fund, designated for health care companies founded and led by Black entrepreneurs.