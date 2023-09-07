Vanderbilt University has launched the Vanderbilt Center for Research on Inequality and Health, a collaboration between the university’s College of Arts and Science and the School of Nursing. Researchers will study health impacts through the lens of economic and social inequality, population health sciences, LGBTQ health policy and gun violence, the university announced Thursday. 

According to a press release, the center will research questions including: How did state policy environments shape mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic? What does changing public opinion on carrying guns in public spaces mean for population health and well-being? How are adverse childhood experiences related to educational and health outcomes later in life? Does having access to an affirming health care provider improve health outcomes for LGBTQ people?

