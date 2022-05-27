Vanderbilt University School of Nursing has launched a Master of Nursing degree. According to a press release, this program is a direct effort to meet the high demand for nurses and aims to attract those looking for a career change, even with a bachelor’s degree in another field.
Applications are open and will be accepted through August 2022, while the program is set to begin spring 2023.
“All through the pandemic, we heard about the need for more registered nurses,” said Pamela Jeffries, dean of the School of Nursing. “There were more jobs than nurses even before the pandemic, and now baby boomers are requiring more health care than ever. Our local health care systems, providers’ offices, clinics and long-term care facilities all need more registered nurses.”
Touted as the first of its kind in the state of Tennessee, students of the four-semester degree will also be required to complete clinical experience during their tenure. The M.N. program joins other School of Nursing degree programs such as a master of science in nursing, doctor of nursing practice and Ph.D. in nursing science degrees.
Belmont University’s new medical ethics faculty member
Dr. Kimbell Kornu has been appointed as the provost’s professor of bioethics, theology and Christian formation at Belmont University. In this first position of its type, Kornu will focus on curriculum development that prioritizes character, competency and creativity, while also emphasizing bioethics research, according to a press release.
Kornu most recently served as assistant professor of medicine, health care ethics and theological studies and practiced as a palliative care physician at Saint Louis University. He completed a Master of Arts in religion between his third and fourth years of medical school and went on to earn a Ph.D. in theology at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom following his residency training.
“When I was in medical school, we often talked about bodies as broken cars, not as human beings,” Kornu said. “This mechanistic aspect is essential to practicing medicine effectively, but it’s not sufficient to training providers who will become excellent physicians. Medicine can reduce people to objects without considering their holistic goodness, and I’m eager to develop curriculum that considers all aspects of forming competent and compassionate physicians.”
He will also work alongside the colleges of medicine, health sciences and nursing and pharmacy. Belmont’s medical school is set to begin enrollment in the fall of 2022.
Change Healthcare releases financial results
On Wednesday, Change Healthcare, a Nashville-based health payments and technology services company, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year that ended March 31.
The company’s total revenue was up to $920.1 million, compared to $855.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Q4 saw adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents.
“The fourth quarter performance demonstrates the execution of our growth strategy, delivering on our financial objectives while continuing to make investments to advance our capabilities and support our customers and employees,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and CEO. “As we enter fiscal 2023, we remain focused on developing and delivering innovative solutions for healthcare providers, payers, partners and consumers to improve clinical, financial and care outcomes.”
The company is still in the middle of a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit around its plan to merge with UnitedHealth. The trial is set to begin on Aug. 1. According to a press release, Optum Insight, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, would pay $650 million to Change in the event the merger is unable to be completed. Last month Change also unloaded its claims unit in an effort to speed along the process.
Change went public in 2019. Shares of the company (ticker: CHNG) were trading at $23.28 at the end of trading Thursday.
