The Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center is recruiting individuals ages 50 and older to participate in a study about early drivers of Alzheimer’s disease. The center looks to enroll at least 1,000 people. According to a press release, researchers are especially looking for people of color, who are disproportionately impacted yet historically underrepresented in research. 

Angela Jefferson, professor of neurology and founding director of the center, said she hopes the disease becomes preventable in the future through targeting underlying drivers with early treatment. 

