The Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center is recruiting individuals ages 50 and older to participate in a study about early drivers of Alzheimer’s disease. The center looks to enroll at least 1,000 people. According to a press release, researchers are especially looking for people of color, who are disproportionately impacted yet historically underrepresented in research.
Angela Jefferson, professor of neurology and founding director of the center, said she hopes the disease becomes preventable in the future through targeting underlying drivers with early treatment.
“This is not just a professional passion for me; it is also quite personal,” Jefferson said. “I know, having multiple family members affected by Alzheimer’s disease, just how complicated this disease is — how frustrated and helpless you can feel. I want to be part of the solution to ensure that other families don’t experience what my family went through.”
Caduceus Capital Partners adds to portfolio
Caduceus Capital Partners, a Nashville-based venture capital firm that focuses on early-stage digital health companies, has added Boston-based Uptime Health to its portfolio.
The firm announced Thursday it is co-leading a Series A capital round of $4.5 million alongside California-based venture fund Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health. Uptime, the sixth company listed in Caduceus’ portfolio, is a software company geared toward health care administrators. Caduceus was founded in 2020 and its investments include two Brentwood-based companies: fundraising platform CaringWays and clinical decision support system EvidenceCare.
“At Caduceus Capital Partners, we follow a rigorous selection process to source the right companies for investment,” said Dave Vreeland, senior managing partner for Caduceus Capital Partners. “Having known the UptimeHealth team for several years, we are confident in their business model and mission. By offering a simple and effective way to optimize equipment management, UptimeHealth is enabling higher-quality, lower-cost care in outpatient settings.”
VUMC study shows higher risk of heart failure for rural dwellers
Heart failure risk is 19 percent higher for adults living in rural areas compared to those living in urban areas and 34 percent higher for Black men living in rural areas, according to a study co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers.
The study published in JAMA Cardiology on Tuesday looked at links between first-time cases of heart failure and patients living in rural areas. It followed 27,115 adults in 12 southeastern states for 13 years. The exact reasons behind these disparities are unclear but could include structural racism, inequities in access to health care and food deserts, according to a press release. Loren Lipworth, associate director of the VUMC division of epidemiology, and Deepak Gupta, director of the Vanderbilt Translational and Clinical Cardiovascular Research Center, co-led the study along with researchers from the National Institutes of Health.
“Approximately 1 million new cases of heart failure are diagnosed in the U.S. each year,” Gupta said. “Our findings demonstrate substantial variability in susceptibility to heart failure. The results not only emphasize the importance of identifying these differences but also suggest heart failure prevention may require varied approaches across individuals.”