TriStar Centennial Medical Center has named Tim Grant its chief medical officer. In addition, he will serve as chief administrative officer of TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital and The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial. He most recently served as CMO at five HCA hospitals a part of Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga.
He replaces Dr. Divya Shroff, who had served in the role since 2013. She has not announced her next role.
Before working in hospital administration, Grant practiced anesthesia and taught at Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Ga. He is an alumnus of Duke University, the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.
“Dr. Grant’s extensive experience as a physician and medical staff leader will be an asset to our hospital as he leads our outstanding medical staff,” said Tom Ozburn, president and chief executive officer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. “Under Dr. Grant’s leadership, we will continue to advance our clinical services offering exceptional patient care to the Middle Tennessee region.”
TennCare managed care provider names president
Amerigroup Tennessee has named Natalie Cooper president of the health plan. The subsidiary of Elevance Health also serves as a managed care provider for TennCare.
Cooper most recently served as regional vice president at Elevance Health, where she focused on Medicaid growth strategies and health plan retention, according to a press release. In her new role, she will manage the health plan’s 540,000 Tennessee members. She replaces Chad Pendleton, who was named to the role in 2021.
“Natalie is a devoted leader and respected health care executive who has extensive knowledge of Medicaid and health care plan operations as well as a passion for serving communities through an integrated whole health approach,” said Kristen Metzger, president of Elevance Health’s Medicaid east region. “She brings a strong track record of innovation fueled by growth and health equity while building and sustaining a high-performing culture amongst her peers and associates.”
TennCare is currently undergoing a reenrollment process after more than three years, during which as many as 300,000 are anticipated to lose coverage. On June 12, the first members will lose coverage due to clerical errors or because they are no longer eligible.
Vanderbilt University names family nurse practitioner program lead
Julia Steed has been named academic director of the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing family nurse practitioner program, effective Aug. 1.
Steed has been a part of the family nurse practitioner faculty since 2017, according to a press release. She replaces Courtney Pitts, who served in the role for seven years. Steed earned an MSN and PhD in nursing science from the Vanderbilt School of Nursing and a BSN from Middle Tennessee State University. She has a focus on functional and integrative medicine as well as tobacco treatment.
“I am confident in the quality of our program to successfully prepare graduates to provide patients with safe, high-quality, evidence-based, culturally appropriate primary care services,” Steed said. “However, I recognize the importance of continuously improving and advancing our program to meet the evolving needs of our students, faculty and the health care industry. I am eager to work collaboratively with our expert faculty and executive administration to assess our program, build upon its strengths and address any areas for improvement.”