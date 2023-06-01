Tim Grant

TriStar Centennial Medical Center has named Tim Grant its chief medical officer. In addition, he will serve as chief administrative officer of TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital and The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial. He most recently served as CMO at five HCA hospitals a part of Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga.  

He replaces Dr. Divya Shroff, who had served in the role since 2013. She has not announced her next role.  

