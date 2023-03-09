Locally based health care research firm Trilliant Health has found that demand for behavioral health care has dramatically increased in America since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report, “Trends Shaping the Health Economy: Behavioral Health,” behavioral health visit volumes were relatively flat prior to 2020, and by the second quarter of 2022, they had risen 18 percent overall.
The report also found that anxiety and depressive disorders represented 40 percent of all behavioral health visits in the first half of 2021. However, between 2019 and 2022, the visit volume for eating disorders grew the most, at 52.6 percent, followed by anxiety at 47.9 percent, alcohol and substance-use disorders at 27.4 percent, depression at 24.4 percent and bipolar disorder at 12.2 percent.
“While the magnitude of the national behavioral crisis is well-documented, less is known about how the pandemic changed the behavioral health care journey for patients,” said Sanjula Jain, Trilliant Health chief research officer and SVP of market strategy. “Our longitudinal analysis of how Americans accessed care and were treated for behavioral health conditions reveals that, despite increased investments in technology-enabled behavioral health services and inpatient psychiatric capacity, demand continues to outpace available supply.”
State substance use treatment locator website launched
The Tennessee Department of Health on Monday unveiled a new substance use treatment locator website, FindHelpNowTN.org.
The site guides individuals to services and substance use treatment facilities based on location, according to a press release. The 243 facilities listed are asked to update the availability of services regularly. The website works in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Redline (1-800-889-9789), a referral line available 24/7 via phone call or text message.
“There is an immediate, critical point where those struggling with substance abuse and misuse are absolutely ready to receive help,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado. ‘’Unfortunately, this point is often at the height of crisis. The FindHelpNowTN.org website puts addiction and treatment resources within immediate reach, in real-time, when individuals and families don’t know where to turn.”
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban give to Vanderbilt cancer center
Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban have made a financial gift to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center to support clinical trials for new breast cancer therapies, VUMC announced Tuesday. The amount of the donation was not disclosed.
According to a press release, the gift comes from a personal place as Kidman’s mother is a breast cancer survivor. The Nashville locals also recently visited with pediatric patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
“My experience of watching a parent or another loved one battle cancer is something that far too many people have had to endure,” Kidman said in the release. “I am fortunate to have had my mother with me all these years since. Keith and I are making this gift in the hope that more people will have more years to enjoy life with the people they love. We realize that clinical trials can have a global impact when knowledge about treatment advancements is shared.”