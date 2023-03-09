Locally based health care research firm Trilliant Health has found that demand for behavioral health care has dramatically increased in America since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report, “Trends Shaping the Health Economy: Behavioral Health,” behavioral health visit volumes were relatively flat prior to 2020, and by the second quarter of 2022, they had risen 18 percent overall. 

The report also found that anxiety and depressive disorders represented 40 percent of all behavioral health visits in the first half of 2021. However, between 2019 and 2022, the visit volume for eating disorders grew the most, at 52.6 percent, followed by anxiety at 47.9 percent, alcohol and substance-use disorders at 27.4 percent, depression at 24.4 percent and bipolar disorder at 12.2 percent. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.