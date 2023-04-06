Saint Thomas board members

Ascension Saint Thomas has named two new board members. Shanna Jackson, president of Nashville State Community College, and Gil Beverly, senior vice president of the Tennessee Titans, are set to join the health system’s board of directors. 

Jackson has led the community college since 2018 and has launched partnerships with Metro Nashville Public Schools, Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and Amazon Career Choice. Beverly joined the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and worked to launch the state’s first girls’ flag football league. He has added local eateries such as Slim & Husky’s at the stadium as well as created the “Battle of the Bands” for up-and-coming artists to play at halftime. 

