Ascension Saint Thomas has named two new board members. Shanna Jackson, president of Nashville State Community College, and Gil Beverly, senior vice president of the Tennessee Titans, are set to join the health system’s board of directors.
Jackson has led the community college since 2018 and has launched partnerships with Metro Nashville Public Schools, Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and Amazon Career Choice. Beverly joined the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and worked to launch the state’s first girls’ flag football league. He has added local eateries such as Slim & Husky’s at the stadium as well as created the “Battle of the Bands” for up-and-coming artists to play at halftime.
“Ascension Saint Thomas is committed to fostering a board of dynamic, creative, forward-thinking leaders who integrate the health system within the civic and business community to extend our mission and make a positive difference,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “Dr. Jackson and Gil Beverly have helped their respective organizations establish unique partnerships and launch exciting programs to serve our community for years to come.”
VUMC-led study finds prostate cancer patients opt for surveillance
More prostate cancer patients are choosing active surveillance over surgery or radiation, according to a study led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center researcher Bashir Al Hussein Al Awamlh and published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
From 2010 to 2018, the percentage of low-risk patients who opted for surveillance grew from 16 percent to 60 percent. Among favorable intermediate-risk patients, 22 percent chose surveillance in 2018, up from 8 percent in 2010.
In active surveillance, prostate cancer is monitored with the intention to intervene with surgery or radiation therapy if the cancer progresses.
“Our findings suggest that patients and physicians are increasingly becoming more comfortable with observing a subset of cancers with low-risk features, extending the benefits of surveillance to more men,” said Al Hussein Al Awamlh, lead author of the report and urologic oncology fellow at VUMC. “However, there remains room for improvement in active surveillance uptake to reach similar rates as in some countries in Europe or Australia. Particularly in light of recent data demonstrating the safety of active surveillance in low-risk cancers.”
Meharry launches pilot program for diversity organ donation
Meharry Medical College is one of four historically Black colleges to launch pilot programs to increase organ donation and transplant among Black Americans.
The local medical college will offer a semester-long curriculum to students in medicine, nursing, public health and other majors, according to a press release. Meharry, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine, Howard University School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine have formed the HBCU Medical Schools Consortium to work on this cause and other efforts to advance the health care needs of people of color.
“Diversifying the organ donation and transplant field will save more Black lives as it is proven that patients feel more comfortable when working with providers who share their background,” said Dr. James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “This program is the first of its kind and will provide a roadmap for how to make the donation and transplant system more equitable. HBCU medical schools have spent decades educating Black health care professionals and caring for the underserved, and we are proud to lead this initiative with our [organ procurement organizations] partners.”
Meharry partnered with Tennessee Donor Services for a similar effort in May and has since banded with the HBCU Medical Schools Consortium to put the plan to diversify organ donation into action.