Renewal House, a long-term residential program for addiction treatment, has opened a new facility.
The facility was built at the organization’s 14-acre property in the Bordeaux community and offers an address of 3600 Clarksville Pike. It has 34 furnished apartment units for use by women and families in the program, effectively doubling the organization’s capacity, according to a release.
The nonprofit received a $1.8 million grant from the city’s Barnes Housing Trust Fund to go toward the $7.5 million property.
“We owe so much gratitude to our founders, our board of directors and our community partners for turning a longtime dream into a reality,” Pamela Sessions, the agency's CEO, said in the release. “This new facility will allow us to serve 90 to 100 families each year in our Family Residential Program and provide the necessary support to families seeking recovery from substance use. ”
The former facility will be converted to 17 permanent housing units intended for those living with substance use disorders and funded by a state grant. The update is set to be completed by the end of 2022.
Local home health care company grows
Nashville-based HomeFirst Home Healthcare has acquired CV Home Health, an Alabama-based home health care provider.
HomeFirst is backed by Harpeth Ventures Opportunity Fund, an affiliate of Nashville-based investment firm Harpeth Capital. According to a release, the acquisition was supported by additional investment from Harpeth Ventures and Fulcrum Equity Partners, which had both previously invested in HomeFirst.
"HomeFirst's management team continues to identify attractive opportunities on the acquisition front that contribute meaningful value to the platform and strengthen the team's ability to deliver care that not only improves outcomes but also lowers health care spend," said Chuck Byrge, senior managing director of Harpeth Ventures. "We are excited to continue supporting this proven management team."
Meharry receives funding for clinical trial center
In an effort to address systemic health disparities, Massachusetts-based Novartis pharmaceutical company committed an additional $17.7 million to create three Clinical Trial Centers of Excellence at historically Black colleges, including Meharry Medical College.
Novartis’ grants will now total $50 million over 10 years.
In the trial centers, Howard University College of Medicine, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and Meharry each work to improve quality and inclusivity of clinical trials to improve health outcomes and trust as a part of a larger collaboration called Beacon of Hope.
Launched in 2021, the Beacon of Hope program also offers fellowships, scholarships, training and faculty grants.
"The Novartis team has truly risen to the occasion to accelerate diversity in clinical trials and the research and development ecosystem across our nation," said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry. "We are grateful for the many critical next steps this initiative will take, which include fostering new groundwork for discovery through new clinical trial Centers of Excellence and increased access to resources to train the next generation of Black health care leaders at the four HBCU medical schools."
