A few of Nashville’s publicly traded health care companies released their third quarter reports. Brookdale Senior Living and SmileDirectClub saw losses in net income, but the former was unexpected and the latter expected by analysts. Meanwhile, HealthStream met expectations, with earnings up slightly.
Brookdale Senior Living (ticker: BKD) reported a third quarter loss of $0.15 per share, higher than the Zacks investment research firm estimate of $0.13 per share. The company lost $28.4 million in net income compared to the previous quarter.
For service organizations like Brookdale, contract labor continues to be a topic of concern. Brookdale reported it reduced contract labor for the third quarter by more than 40 percent.
The company also saw income from residents increase year over year, which reflects the company’s goal to rebuild after losing residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, and higher cost of services per resident. Like HCA and other care providers, Brookdale also reported losses due to Hurricane Ian. The company had to evacuate nine communities and incurred $300,000 in facility operating expenses as a result.
Resident fees were down $7.2 million, attributed to Brookdale selling or terminating leases related to seven communities in its portfolio.
Nashville-based remote teeth straightening company SmileDirectClub (ticker: SDC) saw a loss of $21.7 million in the third quarter, which amounts to 18 cents per share. However, the company did surpass Wall Street expectations. Zacks predicted a loss of 22 cents per share.
SmileDirectClub has said demand has been unpredictable this year because of overall inflation and shifts in consumer spending. The company’s share price is down 66.91 percent from the beginning of the year. The company plans to introduce an app for treatment planning in some locations during the fourth quarter, and an in-person option in 2023, for which they added 260 new dental partners.
This week the company looked to raise money by hiring UBS Securities LLC to sell up to $100 million of newly issued shares in what’s known as an “at the market” offering, the Nashville Business Journal reports.
The company reported growth in its workforce solutions segment, with declines in the legacy resuscitation business.
"Our financial performance in the third quarter of 2022 showed year-over-year increases in each of the major categories we highlight in our earnings release, which include record quarterly revenues and increasing revenue growth rates compared to the first half of the year,” said Robert A. Frist, CEO. “This is an exciting time for HealthStream as we are seeing new competitive benefits emerge from our innovative platform strategy, which we believe is paving the way for increased, long-term value for our customers and shareholders."