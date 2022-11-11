A few of Nashville’s publicly traded health care companies released their third quarter reports. Brookdale Senior Living and SmileDirectClub saw losses in net income, but the former was unexpected and the latter expected by analysts. Meanwhile, HealthStream met expectations, with earnings up slightly. 

Brookdale Senior Living (ticker: BKD) reported a third quarter loss of $0.15 per share, higher than the Zacks investment research firm estimate of $0.13 per share. The company lost $28.4 million in net income compared to the previous quarter. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.