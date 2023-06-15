Local health care-focused private equity firm Heritage Group announced the launch of its executive advisory board on Tuesday. The board is tasked with identifying investment opportunities and providing guidance to portfolio companies, according to a press release.
Members include Derek Chao, CEO of Optum West; Charlene Frizzera, CEO of CF Health Advisors; Ken Melkus, former CEO and board chair of HealthWise; Ryan Mooney, executive vice president of payment integrity at HealthEdge; Donald Trigg, former president of the Cerner Corporation; and Bert Zimmerli, former executive vice president and CFO of Intermountain Healthcare.
“Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the table and we are honored to be working with them as inaugural members of our executive advisory board,” said Graham Hunter, partner at Heritage Group. “Their guidance will be instrumental to our effort to identify and scale the health care organizations that are solving the key challenges facing the U.S. health care industry.”
TriStar Skyline hires surgeon from Belmont medical school
TriStar Skyline Medical Center has hired Dr. Reuben Bueno, a reconstructive plastic and hand surgeon.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Bueno to our team as his expertise will complement our trauma and burn programs as well as enhance the complex hand surgical procedures available to our patients,” said Mark Miller, CEO at TriStar Skyline. “Dr. Bueno is committed to providing compassionate, patient centered care while utilizing the most advanced surgical technology available to achieve optimal patient outcomes.”
Lifepoint creates new EVP role
Brentwood-based hospital company Lifepoint Health named Chris Hutchins to the newly created role of senior vice president, chief data and analytics officer on Wednesday. He will oversee Lifepoint’s enterprise-wide data and analytic strategies and operations, according to a press release.
Hutchins most recently served as vice president and chief data and analytics officer at Northwell Health in New York City.
“Chris has a proven track record of data, analytics and system management and leadership in various health care settings,” said Jason Zachariah, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Lifepoint Health. “He will be a vital contributor, ensuring we have the right strategies and tools in place, as we seek to better leverage our data to advance how we deliver care and enhance our operations to achieve our mission of making communities healthier.”