Local health care-focused private equity firm Heritage Group announced the launch of its executive advisory board on Tuesday. The board is tasked with identifying investment opportunities and providing guidance to portfolio companies, according to a press release. 

Members include Derek Chao, CEO of Optum West; Charlene Frizzera, CEO of CF Health Advisors; Ken Melkus, former CEO and board chair of HealthWise; Ryan Mooney, executive vice president of payment integrity at HealthEdge; Donald Trigg, former president of the Cerner Corporation; and Bert Zimmerli, former executive vice president and CFO of Intermountain Healthcare. 

