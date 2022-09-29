Neighborhood health flu shots

(From left) Claudia Barajas, Neighborhood Health board president; Vice Mayor Jim Shulman; Brenda Morrow, previous board president; Brian Haile, Neighborhood Health CEO; and Brittany Cole, Napier clinic manager.

Neighborhood Health is now offering free flu shots as well as bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, regardless of insurance status.

Those six months and older are encouraged to get a flu shot this year, and those 12 years and older to get the bivalent booster shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Patients can receive both shots at the same time, and Neighborhood Health encourages those wishing to receive the vaccines to make an appointment

