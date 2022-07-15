Neighborhood Health has named Vivak Bhatt its chief clinical officer.
In his career, Bhatt has worked at Summit Medical Center, served as an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University and served as program director for gender affirmation hormonal care at Planned Parenthood. He also launched a telemedicine-based program at the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
“Dr. Bhatt brings extensive experience in managing physicians, nurse practitioners and behavioral health staff, as well as coordinating with dental providers,” said Brian Haile, CEO of Neighborhood Health. “He has experience working in an operationally demanding, resource-constrained setting that has prepared him for work in community health. In addition to fulfilling the role of Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Bhatt will focus his practice on medication assisted therapy for those with drug and alcohol abuse disorders.”
Bhatt is an alumnus of Austin College, Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados and the University of Tennessee.
Belmont University data platform team releases hypertension report
The Belmont Data Collaborative has released its first report on hypertension.
According to the report, one-third of Nashvillians have hypertension, and Nashville spends more than $126 million each year on hypertension-related health care costs. The rates also vary widely between ZIP codes. Black people report the highest hypertension rates, hospitalizations, hypertension-related mortality rates and higher rates of pre-pregnancy hypertension or pre-induced preeclampsia compared to white people.
“The peanut butter approach, or spreading resources evenly across the city, is not sufficient. We need to create and locate resources in the areas that need attention,” said Catherine Bass, director of the Belmont Data Collaborative. “Data is the key to understanding where the differences are and what resources are needed. When we can see where vulnerabilities exist on a more granular level, then we can allocate resources and interventions accordingly.”
The university announced the launch of the hypertension project in partnership with nonprofit NashvilleHealth in March. Healthy Community Insights, the working group for the project used the data warehouse of publicly available statewide health data.
The Belmont Data Collaborative was launched in August, with the university to invest $60 million over five years in the initiative.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center launches free academy
VUMC has launched its Vanderbilt Care Partner Academy, a tuition-free, paid training opportunity for people to become care partners. Care partners work in the hospital setting under the supervision of a registered nurse.
The role does not require prior health care education or experience, according to a release. After the three-week training, graduates are eligible to begin employment at Vanderbilt University Hospital or Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Responsibilities include bathing and feeding patients, aiding in daily activities, taking vital signs and documenting computerized patient information.
“This is an opportunity for people inside and outside the organization, for those folks who would really like to get into health care, but they don’t know how,” said Rebecca Bone, VCPA program lead. “Perhaps they don’t have the money to go to formal training. Something like that may cost them in the neighborhood of $1,000, and so this is a very unique program because they earn money while they’re here learning.”
The academy’s first class started in June, and a new class starts each month.
