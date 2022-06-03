On Friday, Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Public Health Department joined an international movement to combat HIV/AIDS. The signing of Paris Declaration 4.0 designates Nashville as a “Fast-Track City.” By joining this initiative, the goal is to have 95 percent of people living with HIV knowing their HIV status, 95 percent of those people being linked to treatment and 95 percent attainment of undetectable viral load by 2030.
A ceremony was held including speakers from Metro Public Health Department, Nashville Regional AIDS Planning Council, Music City PrEP and Meharry Medical College.
The program was launched in 2014, and includes more than 380 cities and municipalities internationally. It is organized by The International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the city of Paris.
$25 million TANF funds to Nashville nonprofit
Nashville nonprofit Family & Children’s Services announced that it was one of seven public-private organizations to receive $25 million each in federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.
A three-year pilot program called Connecting Forward will pair F&CS with 10 partner organizations and more than 140 secondary partners for case management, with the ultimate goal of making low-income families more self-sufficient.
“This type of approach makes so much sense,” said Michael McSurdy, CEO of F&CS. “Nonprofits collaborating in this way, working with government, are often able to provide many of these types of community services more efficiently because we already have an existing infrastructure, trained subject matter experts and local support resources in place. We are excited about the opportunities for real progress this new pilot program will offer Tennesseans.”
F&CS anticipates spending $4,629 per family in this program.
LifePoint joint incubator 25m Health adds to leadership team
Brentwood-based health incubator 25m Health has named three leaders to oversee the operations of its office, according to a press release. Marcus Osborne has been named to the organization’s council of senior advisers. In addition, Chris Poole has been named head of studio while Haley Eberly McDonald and Ryan Macy were named head of product and head of engineering, respectively.
LifePoint announced the partnership with the New York City-based venture studio, 25madison in November, and together they invested $20 million to launch the joint venture.
Osborne most recently led Walmart Health and Wellness and will guide strategic direction for 25m Health alongside other advisers from across the industry, according to the release. Poole joins from Nashville-based ThriveAP to oversee development of new startups. McDonald focuses on user experience, most recently working for BehaVR. Macy will lead the design and development of incubations, joining from Reigy Health.
“We are excited to have innovative and growth-minded leaders like Marcus, Chris, Haley and Ryan at the helm of 25m Health, which is an essential component of our LifePoint Forward strategy for driving innovation,” said David Dill, chairman and CEO of LifePoint Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.