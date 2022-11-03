Meharry Medical College will receive $8 million in funding to improve and expand HIV care and treatment thanks to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant, through the Health Resources Services Administration. 

The work will be centered in Malawi, Zambia and other countries supported by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Meharry is partnering with Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine and Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science to connect adolescent girls and young women with HIV to care and treatment, as well as increase capacity of health facilities to provide HIV treatment. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.