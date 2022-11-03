Meharry Medical College will receive $8 million in funding to improve and expand HIV care and treatment thanks to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant, through the Health Resources Services Administration.
The work will be centered in Malawi, Zambia and other countries supported by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Meharry is partnering with Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine and Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science to connect adolescent girls and young women with HIV to care and treatment, as well as increase capacity of health facilities to provide HIV treatment.
“Today’s announcement marks the first time that we at HRSA have been able to directly fund Historically Black Colleges and Universities to support PEPFAR’s goals,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “This funding is an example of our commitment to leveraging the expertise and capacity of leading American institutions in the global fight against HIV.”
Health Department to offer free flu shots
The Metro Public Health Department will offer free flu shots at five locations on Nov. 9. Following the Fight Flu TN initiative event, flu shots will be available at all MPHD clinics free of charge for the rest of flu season.
That day, Lentz Public Health Center will offer drive-thru shots from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flu shots will also be available the same hours on a walk-in basis at Southeast Regional Community Center, Coleman Regional Community Center and Madison Regional Community Center. In addition, flu shots will be available at Plaza Mariachi from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the flu shot to all people 6 months or older, and high-dose vaccines for those 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are available inside MPHD clinics.
Songs build social cues in infants, reports VUMC-led study
A team including Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers published a study on engaging infants in song, finding that it supports social development and interaction.
The study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences enrolled 112 infants either 2 or 6 months old and tracked their eye movement, showing that caregivers’ singing caused the infant’s eye-looking to become synchronized to the caregiver’s social cues. At 2 months, they were twice as likely to look into the singer’s eyes than would be expected by chance, and by 6 months they were more than four times as likely, the study found.
“Singing to infants seems like such a simple act, but it is full of rich and meaningful social information,” said study lead author Miriam Lense, assistant professor of otolaryngology and co-director of the Music Cognition Lab at VUMC. “Here we show that when caregivers sing to their infants, they are intuitively structuring their behavior to support the caregiver-infant social bond and infant social learning.”
Nashville-based oncology care management company Thyme Care has named Brad Diephuis its Chief Business Officer.
Diephuis will be responsible for scaling the company’s business nationally, according to a press release. He previously served as senior adviser at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Diephuis is an alumnus of Harvard University and Harvard Medical School.
“As a practicing physician, engineer, entrepreneur and policymaker, [Diephuis] is uniquely equipped to help the company in its mission to transform the value-based oncology landscape,” said Robin Shah, co-founder and CEO of Thyme Care. “And as a cancer survivor, he knows firsthand the myriad challenges that follow a diagnosis.”