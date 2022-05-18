Meharry Medical College has partnered with Tennessee Donor Services in an effort to increase the number of organ donors and organ recipients of color.
The historically Black college and the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization are set to start a pilot program this fall to introduce Black health care workers to the fields of organ donation and transplantation, according to a press release.
Black Americans make up a disproportionate number of people living with kidney disease, though only 5.5 percent of transplant surgeons and 7 percent of nephrologists are Black, the release notes. The program will include classroom instruction and shadowing opportunities for Meharry students and residents.
“The underrepresentation of Black professionals in the organ donation and transplantation field has contributed to a lack of trust and understanding among patients in our community who could benefit from transplant,” Meharry President and CEO James Hildreth said.
Organ transplant rates have risen in recent years, though waitlists remain long — around 3,000 people in Tennessee are awaiting transplant. Black Americans make up 28 percent of those on the waitlist nationally. Increasing organ donation registration among Black Americans is also a goal of the partnership, as the likelihood of organ match is higher among people with similar racial and ethnic backgrounds, the release said.
Onsite Women’s Health names new COO
Nashville-based breast health services provider Onsite Women’s Health has named Jillian Wright its chief operating officer.
She will have responsibility for profit and loss in more than 100 partner locations, according to a press release. She joins the company from AMSURG, an area ambulatory surgical center provider, where she spent the past decade.
The company partners with OB/GYN and primary care practices nationally to offer services including mammography and breast ultrasound. Wright says she was drawn to Onsite due to a family history of breast cancer.
“I knew I wanted to make a difference in women’s health, and the opportunity to build on what Onsite has accomplished to date is a tremendous opportunity,” Wright said
New physician’s assistant program for MTSU
Middle Tennessee State University has welcomed its first cohort of 30 physician’s assistant students, led by program director Marie Patterson.
“I was always hoping that MTSU would start a PA program and would often tell students that shadowed me in the clinic that I would love for that to happen and to be a part of it,” said Patterson, who worked in the university’s student health services for more than 10 years.
A minimum of 30 percent of admitted students will come from diverse backgrounds, including veterans, those from medically underserved areas, first-generation college students, economically disadvantaged and bilingual students, Patterson said.
The second cohort is set to begin May 2023. Students will receive a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies if successful in the 27-month program.
Azra AI adds to leadership team
Azra AI, a Franklin-based tech startup focused on cancer diagnostics, has named Brook Blackmore to its leadership team.
Blackmore will serve as vice president of clinical operations for the company, whose technology is being used at more that 200 hospitals including HCA hospitals, according to a press release from the company. Most recently, she was vice president of clinical operations at Thyme Care, another local startup that provides resources to those with cancer. With a background as a nurse practitioner, Blackmore has worked with Azra in the past as part of Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute’s leadership team.
"Brook is a nationally recognized expert on clinical operations in oncology and she's already familiar with the impact of our technology,” said Chris Cashwell, CEO of Azra AI, in a press release. “She's joining our company at a key and exciting time, and we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together, partnering with hospitals and health systems."
