Oral Health Day

Dental students care for patients at Meharry Medical College's September Oral Health Day. 

 Photo: Lucius Patenaude

Meharry Medical College is hosting a free dental care day on March 4. Meharry dental students, faculty and alumni will provide a range of services including cleanings, extractions and fillings. 

Roughly 40 percent of adults with low-income or no private health insurance have untreated cavities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.