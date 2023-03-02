Meharry Medical College is hosting a free dental care day on March 4. Meharry dental students, faculty and alumni will provide a range of services including cleanings, extractions and fillings.
At the organization’s most recent free dental event, volunteers served more than 310 patients, including children. The Saturday event will be just for those ages 18 and up, according to a press release. Meharry is slated to offer its Oral Health Day services twice per year.
Meharry is part of the Healthy Smiles Initiative, a state health task force with the purpose of increasing the workforce for oral health. In the fall, Meharry admitted its largest dental class yet: 85 students, including 10 international students.
VUMC a part of research implementation program
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been named part of the national Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute’s program to improve patient outcomes by implementing medical research results more quickly.
It often takes years to implement research findings into clinical practice, according to a press release. VUMC is one of 41 health systems taking part in the PCORI’s Health Systems Implementation Initiative, which will identify ways to implement existing research findings. Participating health systems can receive up to $500,000 to start and $500,000 to $5 million additionally per project, according to the release.
“As a national leader in clinical research, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is pleased to join this elite group of health systems,” said C. Wright Pinson, chief health system officer for VUMC.
“The time between important research discoveries that advance the delivery of care and their broad adoption into clinical settings can mean life and death. This work will be of great value to patients here and across the nation.”
Thrive AP partners with national emergency nurse practitioner org
Nashville-based health education provider Thrive AP has partnered with The American Academy of Emergency Nurse Practitioners to enable a smoother transition to practice for advanced practice providers. ThriveAP’s educational resources focus on advanced practice providers, known as AAPs, which includes nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
AAENP has endorsed ThriveAP’s urgent care and emergency medicine transition to practice curriculums. Through the partnership, members of ThriveAP’s programs will gain membership benefits from AAENP as well, according to a press release.
“We look forward to this strategic partnership and distinguished endorsement from AAENP,” said Jim Creason, president and CEO at ThriveAP. “We are confident the two organizations’ mutual synergies will provide intrinsic value to NPs and PAs transitioning into emergency care and urgent care practice. Through both organizations’ mutual dedication to supporting the advanced practice workforce, providers will benefit from support, advocacy, guidance and essential transition to practice resources.”