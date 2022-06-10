The Center for the Study of Social Determinants of Health at Meharry Medical College has introduced a business incubator in an effort to quell health and economic disparities. ResilienSeed is working with 23 minority entrepreneurs and small business owners to provide mentoring and networking.
Program participants are invited to collaborate with Meharry alumni on potential government funding opportunities, according to a press release.
"At ResilienSeed, we increase opportunities for minority entrepreneurship, business ownership, wealth-building and workforce diversity,” said Kristian Castro, managing director of ResilienSeed. “We hope our support will allow these participants and applicants to excel by creating strong businesses and helping make a difference in the lives of minority and underserved communities."
Vanderbilt studies COVID infection rate re: food allergies, age
People with food allergies are less likely to become infected with the COVID-19 virus than people without them, according to a Vanderbilt co-led study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Another study published around the same time found that children are just as likely to become infected with the virus as adults and teens, though 75 percent of them are asymptomatic. In addition, the Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2 (HEROS) study found that high BMI obesity raises risk of infection, though asthma does not.
Tina Hartert, professor of medicine and pediatrics at Vanderbilt University and director of the Center for Asthma Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was part of both studies.
“We suspected that those with allergic asthma or allergic rhinitis might have a decreased risk of infection based on data from early in the pandemic, but not food allergy,” Hartert said “It’s surprising because there aren’t pathways through which we considered food allergy might decrease infection risk.”
Hartert said she suspected those who had food allergies may gather less at restaurants, but that did not explain the findings based on a list of risk behaviors completed by participants, according to a press release. She added that further research is needed on the relationship between food allergy and COVID infection.
Sarah Cannon finds efficacy in ovarian and renal cell cancer drug
Nashville-based Sarah Cannon Research Institute, along with Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo, has shared initial results from its first human phase one study of DS-6000, an antibody drug meant to treat advanced ovarian cancer or renal cell carcinoma.
According to a press release, DS-6000 initial results suggest early signs of safety and efficacy in patients. The study had 30 patients enrolled.
“Based on these data, enrollment is underway in the dose expansion phase of the trial to further evaluate safety and efficacy of DS-6000 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer or clear cell renal cell carcinoma,” said Erika Hamilton, director of breast cancer and gynecologic cancer research at Sarah Cannon.
The study especially looked at those who have platinum-resistant cancer, meaning that it responds at first to treatment with drugs that contain the metal platinum but then returns within a certain period. The five-year survival rates in the U.S. are 30 percent for advanced ovarian cancer and 15 percent for renal cell carcinoma, according to the release.
