Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Pharmacy has chosen local health care payment technology firm RevSpring as its payment partner. RevSpring’s PersonaPay portal will handle pharmacy billing and track prescription sales for the mail-order drug company founded in 2022.
“Partnering with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company on this innovative new program is a perfect fit for RevSpring,” said Valerie Mondelli, chief commercial officer for RevSpring. “We are providing a highly reliable solution leveraging our proven payments technology to ensure successful outcomes for Cost Plus Drug and the pharmacies and consumers they serve. It’s a significant partnership and one that highlights our commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and customer satisfaction.”
Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers found recently that urology patients could save $1.29 billion per year in drug costs through Cost Plus Drug Company.
In September, RevSpring opened a new office and made Nashville its official headquarters.
A billionaire recognized for his appearance on TV realty show Shark Tank and his ownership of NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks, Cuban co-founded Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Pharmacy
HCA invests in, pilots medical note technology
Locally based hospital company HCA Healthcare has invested in Augmedix, a tech company that provides medical documentation, to the tune of $12 million. The funding comes from HCA and California-based investment group Redmile Group. HCA is currently pilot testing the tech company’s automatic speech recognition technology in the emergency departments of two hospitals with plans to expand to two additional hospitals this year, according to a press release.
Augmedix’s software converts patient-clinician conversations into medical notes, and according to a press release, it can “alleviate the documentation burden and let HCA providers spend more time with patients.”
“We are excited to partner with Augmedix to develop ambient documentation in the acute care setting,” said Michael J. Schlosser, senior vice president of HCA Healthcare’s Department of Care Transformation and Innovation. “This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way documentation occurs at the point of care, and this partnership and investment is part of our broader strategy to use technology to support our physicians and nurses and enhance patient care.”
The announcement follows the organization’s annual shareholder meeting, which was met with protestors from the Service Employees International Union on Wednesday.
Metro nurses bring vaccines to schools
Metro Public Health Department nurses brought vaccines directly to 29 different middle schools for the first time. They administered Tdap (Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster), which is required by Metro Nashville Public Schools for entry into seventh grade, as well as HPV vaccines and meningococcal vaccines, both recommended for the age group.
In total, 220 students were vaccinated with parent permission, the department announced Tuesday. Immunizations are also offered at MPHD preventive health clinics.
Of note, a bill is making its way through the legislature that would require teens ages 14 to 18 to get permission from their parents to obtain any vaccine. The bill would change the Mature Minor Doctrine, a legal principle created by the Tennessee Supreme Court in 1987 that allows physicians to treat certain minors ages 14 to 18 without parental consent.