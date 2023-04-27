Locally based medical technology company OMNIMED on Wednesday named Hugh Dodson chief financial officer and chief operating officer. 

Dodson most recently worked in the same role with Irvine, Calif.-based medical software company OutPatientPro. He has also held executive positions at advertising firm The Woo Agency, Walt Disney Studios, The Gersh Agency and Tool of North America, according to a press release. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.