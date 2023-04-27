Locally based medical technology company OMNIMED on Wednesday named Hugh Dodson chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
Dodson most recently worked in the same role with Irvine, Calif.-based medical software company OutPatientPro. He has also held executive positions at advertising firm The Woo Agency, Walt Disney Studios, The Gersh Agency and Tool of North America, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to have Hugh join the OMNIMED team in such an integral role for our operational and financial management,” said Nick Moran, co-founder and CEO of OMNIMED. “We believe his extensive financial expertise will help us tackle new opportunities and prepare for long-term growth as we build out the company. With Hugh on board, we believe we have the right team in place to strengthen our offerings and deliver results.”
The company recently launched SmartOR, a software as a service (SaaS) application that provides customized administrative technology for surgical suites and operating rooms.
HealthStream announces Q1 results
Nashville-based workforce training platform provider HealthStream announced its first quarter results on Monday. The company saw revenues of $68.9 million, up 5 percent from the first quarter of 2022.
Net income and operating income were down during Q1 of 2023 compared to Q1 of 2022, which the company chalks up to charges associated with the restructuring of the company under a single platform. That change also led to the elimination of 33 jobs.
Increased revenues can be attributed, in part, to acquisitions, according to a press release. During the first quarter of 2023, HealthStream announced that it acquired an Asheville, N.C.-based health care technology company for $7 million, part of a string of similar purchases. Acute care hospital operator Ardent also announced it would implement HealthStream’s platform at its more than 200 sites of care.
Ascension Saint Thomas to offer free care event
Ascension Saint Thomas will offer a free clinic for health care — including dental, vision and behavioral health care — for the first time since a pandemic hiatus.
Services offered by volunteer physicians include hearing screenings, foot washing, oral hygiene, health screenings and some prescriptions will be provided at no cost.
The Medical Mission at Home event is set to take place on Saturday at the Fairgrounds Nashville from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event series has served more than 25,000 Tennesseans since it started in 2008.
WeGo public transportation will be offering free bus fares to riders traveling to the event.