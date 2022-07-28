HealthStream, a locally based health software company, has released its second quarter results, with net income up 26 percent from the second quarter of 2021. 

The company saw a net income of $3.1 million as compared to $2.4 million during the same quarter in 2021. Quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share beat the Zacks Equity Research estimate of $0.05 per share. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

