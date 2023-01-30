Locally based for-profit hospital company HCA Healthcare on Friday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022, falling short of analyst expectations.
The company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $4.64 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus estimate of $4.88 per share.
Overall, revenues were up year over year at $15.497 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.064 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income grew to $2.08 billion, compared to $1.81 billion for the 2021 fourth quarter.
HCA improved patient admissions in the fourth quarter of 2022 but struggled with staff shortages and slow recovery in non-urgent procedures, executives said on a conference call Friday.
“The last three years have been an extraordinary experience for everyone at HCA Healthcare,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA. “It was truly a challenge like no other, but I strongly believe that our board, our management teams and our caregivers have shined through it all.”
The total year revenues for 2022 were $60.233 billion. HCA expects annual revenues between $61.5 and $63.5 billion for 2023.
HCA (ticker: HCA) saw stocks stable at $254.82 per share, down .01 percent on Friday.
Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to renovate operating rooms
The Monroe Carroll Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will rehabilitate 10 existing third floor operating rooms, according to public filings. The construction is expected to cost $7.75 million, according to a permit issued to the hospital by the Metro Codes Department on Jan. 23.
Vanderbilt declined to comment further on the matter.
Jarrard makes eight personnel moves, two in Nashville
Brentwood-based communications firm Jarrard Inc. has added eight new employees, including two in Nashville.
Based in Nashville is Samantha Fisher, formerly of WKRN and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office, who will serve as associate vice president of the national practice. In addition, Rachel McKechnie, formerly of Ramsey Solutions, was named administrative assistant for the professional services team.
The health care-focused firm named Pattie Cuen, most recently with Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, as senior vice president of the firm’s academic health systems practice. In addition, Crista Stark will serve as the firm’s chief growth officer. She most recently served as chief strategy and development officer at Maryland-based consulting company HealthPRO Heritage.
"Pattie has led communications and marketing for some of the country's most respected health systems through countless moments of transformative change," Toomey said. "Similarly, Crista's industry acumen and success in growing health care brands is exactly what Jarrard Inc. needs in this moment as we anticipate where the industry is headed and chart the best growth path forward as a firm."
Additional new hires include: Megan Glass, associate vice president of the health services practice; Lauri Kerns, senior managing adviser of public and community practice; Katie Cunningham, strategist for the digital and design group; and Shoshana Overstreet, associate adviser for the adviser group.