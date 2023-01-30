Locally based for-profit hospital company HCA Healthcare on Friday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022, falling short of analyst expectations.  

The company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $4.64 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus estimate of $4.88 per share. 

