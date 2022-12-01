Meharry cal turner center

The Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education, site of the Meharry Medical College World AIDS Day collaboration. 

Meharry Medical College is offering free screenings for HIV and Hepatitis C as well as COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday as part of a World AIDS Day collaboration.

The event will include students presenting AIDS research and remarks from Meharry President James Hildreth, Mayor John Cooper and Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Brenda Haywood.

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.