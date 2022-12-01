Meharry Medical College is offering free screenings for HIV and Hepatitis C as well as COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday as part of a World AIDS Day collaboration.
The event will include students presenting AIDS research and remarks from Meharry President James Hildreth, Mayor John Cooper and Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Brenda Haywood.
Data from the Metro Public Health Department shows there were 137 newly diagnosed cases of HIV in 2020, part of the more than 4,000 people in Davidson County living with HIV. The MPHD sexual health center also offers PrEP, a drug that prevents HIV. Around 42 percent of all new patients diagnosed with HIV are Black, though the U.S. population is just 13 percent Black, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier this year, Nashville became a Fast-Track City as part of an international movement to combat HIV/AIDS.
Cumberland University to offer guaranteed nursing admissions
Cumberland University in Lebanon announced it will offer guaranteed nursing admissions starting fall 2023. High school seniors with an ACT score of 25 or above and at least a 3.5 GPA can apply to receive guaranteed admission into the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing.
Dean of the nursing school Dr. Mary Bess Griffith said this method is an opportunity to reward students for their success.
“We know there is a growing need for professionals in the field, and we are eager to do our part in meeting that need,” Griffith said. “One of the best ways for us to do our part in educating and ultimately serving the next generation of nursing professionals is by streamlining their admissions process and their education at Cumberland University.”
According to a press release, 96 percent of Cumberland University nursing graduates remain in Middle Tennessee to work after college.
Ardent expands continuous patient monitoring
Nashville-based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services and Denver-based clinical intelligence company BioIntelliSense announced the launch of a new continuous patient monitoring initiative.
Clinicians at Ardent’s BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, began using BioIntelliSense’s wearable technology to automate collecting inpatient vital signs in September, with plans to expand across 30 hospitals. The “BioButton” takes vital sign measurements up to 1,440 times per day as compared to typical manual collection of four-to-six times per day, according to a press release.
“This partnership is another step forward in our efforts to leverage game-changing clinical technology to transform the care delivered in and outside of our hospitals and clinics,” said Ardent CEO Marty Bonick. “These tools empower our clinical teams to work at the top of their license while providing actionable insights that allow us to tailor care in near real time, supporting better outcomes and an improved experience for both patients and caregivers.”
In September, Pure Health, a United Arab Emirates-based health care provider, acquired a minority stake in Ardent. The company also announced in September it will move headquarters from Green Hills to Seven Springs following a $7.5 million renovation.