Nashville-based physician staffing and surgery center company Envision Healthcare announced it has reached a multi-year agreement with Florida-based health plan AvMed to provide in-network care to its Medicare Advantage members. The coverage includes Envision physicians providing anesthesiology, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma and surgical care, according to a press release. 

“We are pleased to work with AvMed to provide thousands of AvMed members in-network care when and where they need it most,” said Jim Rechtin, CEO of Envision Healthcare. “As we strengthen our relationship, we will continue making care more accessible and affordable for patients and enhancing the health of the communities we serve.”

