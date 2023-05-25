Nashville-based physician staffing and surgery center company Envision Healthcare announced it has reached a multi-year agreement with Florida-based health plan AvMed to provide in-network care to its Medicare Advantage members. The coverage includes Envision physicians providing anesthesiology, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiology, neonatology, trauma and surgical care, according to a press release.
“We are pleased to work with AvMed to provide thousands of AvMed members in-network care when and where they need it most,” said Jim Rechtin, CEO of Envision Healthcare. “As we strengthen our relationship, we will continue making care more accessible and affordable for patients and enhancing the health of the communities we serve.”
The news comes following Envision’s bankruptcy filing last week, through which the company is looking to resolve $7.76 billion in debt. The company is in the middle of a years-long conflict with another health plan, UnitedHealth, and earlier this month a federal judge ruled in favor of Envision that UnitedHealth violated a contract by reducing reimbursements and was ordered to pay the Nashville company $91.2 million.
Medalogix makes C-suite changes
Locally based home health care machine learning company Medalogix has named Scott Hampel its chief operating officer. Hampel replaces Andrew Bates, who will move to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer, according to a press release.
Hampel, who is based in Denver, most recently served as president of health care analytics company MedeAnalytics. Bates served on the Medalogix board of directors before joining the company in 2020.
In 2022, Medalogix launched Pulse, a new product for home health agencies, and has seen growth in users of the platform since, according to the release.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scott as our new COO and Andrew as our CFO," said Elliott Wood, CEO at Medalogix. "... This is critical as Medalogix has seen increased demand to support our customers with today's industry challenges, especially related to staffing, regulatory compliance, and reimbursement, all while ensuring optimal care to their patients."
VUMC works to reduce carbon footprint
Vanderbilt University Medical Center and national health tech company Philips on Monday announced a partnership with the goal of reducing the hospital’s carbon footprint. The project focuses on measuring energy consumption of diagnostic imaging services in the radiology department, including ultrasound, X-ray, CT and MR scans.
The health care industry is responsible for an estimated 7.6 percent of U.S. and 4.4 percent of global emissions, according to a 2019 paper from Health Care Without Harm. VUMC and Philips will also pilot interventions and produce a report of their findings, according to a press release.
“We consider climate care as health care,” said Reed Omary, professor and chair of radiology at VUMC. “Taking steps to reduce the carbon footprint in health care isn’t just an opportunity, it’s also a responsibility. The future of radiology requires us to be cognizant, aware and proactive about addressing this issue which directly affects the communities we live in and the patients we treat.”