The Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday it will cease offering COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, testing and flu shots at community locations Dec. 31. These services were offered through the COVID-19 Strike Team, which formed in mid-2020 and put on more than 1,300 events before ceasing operations at the end of this year. In addition, MPHD will no longer publish weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports, though providers will still be required to report cases of COVID-19 to the organization.   

COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, as well as at-home test kits, will be available for free from the three MPHD clinics by appointment. PCR testing will no longer be available as of Jan. 1, however. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.