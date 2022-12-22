The Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday it will cease offering COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, testing and flu shots at community locations Dec. 31. These services were offered through the COVID-19 Strike Team, which formed in mid-2020 and put on more than 1,300 events before ceasing operations at the end of this year. In addition, MPHD will no longer publish weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports, though providers will still be required to report cases of COVID-19 to the organization.
COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, as well as at-home test kits, will be available for free from the three MPHD clinics by appointment. PCR testing will no longer be available as of Jan. 1, however.
“While COVID-19 is still a serious issue in our community, the response from the Metro Public Health Department will shift to mirror the way we respond to other serious, endemic illnesses,” said Dr. Gill Wright, director of health. “Vaccines and boosters are very effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to stay up to date on their vaccinations to best protect against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.”
Bivalent vaccine found effective at preventing hospitalization
A study found that updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccines provide 73 percent stronger protection against hospitalization for immunocompetent adults over 65, compared to those who just had the previous monovalent vaccine. It also showed 84 percent additional protection compared to those who are unvaccinated.
Wesley Self, vice president for clinical research networks and strategy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was the senior author and principal investigator on the study, which was released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Investigating Respiratory Virus in the Acutely Ill hospital network research group.
“The results are strong and are showing benefit for bivalent COVID vaccine boosters this fall and winter,” Self said. “These results support the recent recommendations that all eligible persons, especially adults ages 65 and over, receive a bivalent booster dose to maximize protection this winter.”
Flu season came early and hit hard in Tennessee
Flu season came earlier and hit harder than usual, while disproportionately affecting children, according to data reported by Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC sent two Epidemic Intelligence Service officers to Nashville in November to work with the state and VUMC to collect data on influenza.
Nearly 30 percent of 4,633 people tested positively for influenza Nov. 4-18 at
participating clinics (including 12 VUMC walk-in clinics). The rate was higher among children, at 37 percent of those between ages 5 and 17 testing positive. In addition, hospitalization in children was higher than in previous years.
“It helps the rest of the country to know that, in Tennessee, we are seeing an earlier season for respiratory viruses in general, and flu is a part of that,” said Christine Thomas, an EIS officer who works with the Tennessee Department of Health. “Just having that knowledge can help health facilities prepare. It also underscores the importance of people getting their yearly influenza shot, especially as activities resume and we are seeing all these viruses again.”