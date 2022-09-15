A member of Congress has called for an investigation into allegations that HCA Healthcare, a Nashville-based for-profit hospital chain, has admitted thousands of patients unnecessarily to receive up to $1.8 billion extra in Medicare payments since 2008. 

Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.), chair of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services expressing concerns over HCA’s “single-minded focus on profits.” His request includes an investigation into its joint venture with EmCare, a subsidiary of Envision Healthcare which is also based in Nashville, as well as into HCA’s hospital admissions policy.  

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.