Brentwood-based hospice and palliative care provider Compassus has named Kathy Winn as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Winn most recently served as vice president of strategic marketing for LifePoint Health.
“As the demand for home-based health care services continues to grow, Compassus is well-positioned to expand services to more people and communities across the country,” said Compassus CEO David Grams. “I am confident that under Kathy’s leadership the Compassus brand will continue to strengthen, reflecting our commitment to meeting the needs of patients and families managing advanced illnesses.”
Compassus was founded in 2006, and has more than 6,000 employees in 200 locations across 30 states. The company offers home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care.
Nashville Health Care Council names new board members
The Nashville Health Care Council has announced its 2022-23 board of directors, which includes eight new members. The council is a member association of area health care industry leaders.
The eight new members are:
Neil de Crescenzo, President and CEO, Change Healthcare
Tammy Hawes, CEO and Founder, Virsys12
L. Gregory Jones, President, Belmont University
Amy Seigenthaler, CEO, Finn Partners
Scott Mertie, President, Kraft Healthcare Consulting
Drake Jarman, Senior Vice President, Growth and Development, Contessa
Kristin Neal, Senior Vice President, Stars and Clinical Quality, Optum
“At its core, the Council aims to convene health care industry leaders and experts to facilitate innovative conversations, stimulate ideas and inspire change,” said council president Apryl Childs-Potter. “This group of board members will do just that, helping to further advance our organization and the programming and resources we offer Council members.”
Childs-Potter was named president of the council in April, after former president Hayley Hovious stepped down earlier in the year.
VUMC-led trial finds one treatment fails to benefit COVID patients
Convalescent plasma, which was widely given to severely ill patients hospitalized with COVID-19, does not benefit them, according to a recently published clinical study led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
For other viral infections, plasma from a patient that has recently recovered from the same disease has been used to help sick patients develop antibodies and recover more quickly. From the beginning of the pandemic it was heralded as a potentially promising treatment, according to a press release. Between a group that received the plasma, and a group that received a placebo, the outcomes were nearly identical.
“We asked a very specific question in this study: At time of hospital admission when a patient is severely ill with COVID, does the transfusion of convalescent plasma available to clinicians in the U.S. improve the ability to recover and survive?” said Wesley Self, vice president for Clinical Research Networks and Strategy at VUMC and lead author of the study. “The answer is clearly no.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In