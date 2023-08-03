Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems announced its second quarter earnings results on Thursday, causing share prices to jump more than 20 percent. 

The company came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. Community Health Systems saw an improvement over the second quarter of 2022, with a reported loss of $2.52 one year ago. It reported revenues of $3.12 billion for the second quarter of 2023, also beating estimates.  