The Justice Department’s efforts to block the UnitedHealth Group acquisition of Nashville-based Change Healthcare got underway Monday in federal court.
The suit was filed in February, and federal officials at the time said the transaction would harm competition in commercial health insurance markets and violate federal antitrust restrictions. The two companies had announced an $8 billion purchase in January 2021, and under the deal, Change would have merged with UnitedHealth subsidiary OptumInsight.
In April, Change sold its ClaimsXten arm, seemingly in an effort to speed up approval for the planned merger. Optum and Change together announced they would extend their merger agreement to December 2022.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been chosen to participate in the American Medical Association Foundation National LGBTQ+ Fellowship Program.
VUMC and Harvard Medical School were the two institutions chosen for the second cycle of the fellowship program out of 29 applicants, according to a press release from VUMC.
Each institution will receive a $750,000 grant to provide enhanced education and cultural sensitivity training in serving LGBTQ+ patients. In selecting the institution, the AMAF Fellowship Commission recognized VUMC’s Program for LGBTQ+ Health, which was established in 2012 and includes the Clinic for Transgender Health.
“This fellowship funding comes as we celebrate 10 years of advancing LGBTQ+ health at VUMC,” said Del Ray Zimmerman, director of the Office for Diversity Affairs and LGBTQ+ Health at VUMC. “With this critical milestone, we will be able to accelerate our work here, while also expanding educational outreach and the number of affirming providers in the region. I am grateful for AMAF’s faith in us to steward these resources to further reduce barriers to care for sexual and gender minority patients.”
Meharry names senior vice president of clinical affairs
Meharry Medical College announced Michelle Nichols will serve as senior vice president of clinical affairs.
In her new role, Nichols will grow Meharry’s six residency programs within the School of Medicine, while focusing on efforts to advance health equity, according to a press release. Most recently, Nichols served as associate dean for clinical affairs and medical director for Morehouse Healthcare at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. She is an alumna of University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Duke University and University of Tennessee.
“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Nichols to the Meharry family,” said James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “In addition to her extensive clinical affairs experience and passion for mentoring young physicians, Dr. Nichols is a true champion for patients and dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to the care they need. We look forward to working with her to advance Meharry’s mission of achieving equitable health outcomes for all and creating new educational opportunities that will benefit all Meharrians and the people we serve."
