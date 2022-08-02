The Justice Department’s efforts to block the UnitedHealth Group acquisition of Nashville-based Change Healthcare got underway Monday in federal court. 

The suit was filed in February, and federal officials at the time said the transaction would harm competition in commercial health insurance markets and violate federal antitrust restrictions. The two companies had announced an $8 billion purchase in January 2021, and under the deal, Change would have merged with UnitedHealth subsidiary OptumInsight. 

