Two Nashville-based companies are working together to support the health care workforce. Acute care hospital operator Ardent will utilize workforce training provider HealthStream’s platform to offer training to its employees across more than 200 sites of care. HealthStream’s learning center application offers 400,000 courses and activities, according to a press release.
“After a lengthy and thorough initiative where we evaluated a wide range of options for a learning management system and safety training programs, we chose HealthStream as the clear frontrunner as we’ve been consistently impressed with their performance, dedication to health care and unique platform benefits — including an integration of multiple solutions that significantly streamlines our work-flows,” said Carolyn Schneider, chief human resources officer at Ardent.
Earlier this year, Ardent announced a collaboration with New York-based remote care management company Cadence. HealthStream acquired a North Carolina-based health care technology company for $7 million in January, marking the third transaction for the company in 13 months.
VUMC names chief of staff for regional campuses
Adam Huggins has been named to the newly created role of chief of staff for Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Regional Hospital Division, VUMC Reporter announced.
Huggins most recently served as associate chief medical officer for Vanderbilt Wilson and Sumner Counties and assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology. In his new role, effective March 1, he will serve as chief of staff for all of Vanderbilt Health’s regional hospitals, including Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. He will also lead the regional development of inpatient services.
“Our regional hospitals are growing to meet the needs of the patients and communities they serve,” said C. Wright Pinson, chief health system officer for VUMC. “As we consider adding programs, services and people to each facility, it is important to be strategic about this growth and better integrate our decision-making, including appropriate oversight for physician personnel.”
SmileDirectClub adds in-person services
Nashville-based remote teeth straightening company SmileDirectClub announced Monday the launch of CarePlus, touted as a premium aligner treatment. The service offers both in-person and virtual care, differing from the company’s original remote-only services. CarePlus is offered in Denver, San Diego, Sacramento and Orlando with plans to expand nationally, according to a press release.
“This new service model provides an affordable and increasingly personal approach while delivering the same level of tech-forward experience people expect from SmileDirectClub,” said John Sheldon, chief marketing officer of SmileDirectClub. “We believe this hybrid offering will win not only with those looking for a more personalized experience, but also with parents of teens, who want the assurance of an in-person office visit and the convenience of a remote offering and followup care.”
In January, SmileDirectClub announced plans to save money in 2023, without elaborating on its methods. The company has been at risk of being pulled from the Nasdaq for low stock values and has not cleared $1 per share since October.