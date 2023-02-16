Two Nashville-based companies are working together to support the health care workforce. Acute care hospital operator Ardent will utilize workforce training provider HealthStream’s platform to offer training to its employees across more than 200 sites of care. HealthStream’s learning center application offers 400,000 courses and activities, according to a press release. 

​​“After a lengthy and thorough initiative where we evaluated a wide range of options for a learning management system and safety training programs, we chose HealthStream as the clear frontrunner as we’ve been consistently impressed with their performance, dedication to health care and unique platform benefits — including an integration of multiple solutions that significantly streamlines our work-flows,” said Carolyn Schneider, chief human resources officer at Ardent. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.