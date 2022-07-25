HCA Healthcare has released its second quarter earnings results, which surpassed Wall Street expectations but did not reach the Zacks Investment Research estimate of $14.87 billion in revenue. 

The Nashville-based hospital conglomerate saw revenues totaling $14.82 billion, up from $14.44 in the second quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare totaled $1.16 billion, or $3.90 per diluted share, as compared to $1.45 billion or $4.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022.

