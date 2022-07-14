Concord Health Partners, a New Jersey-based health care investment firm, announced Thursday the opening of a Nashville office.
Eric Larsen and Derek Schmidt have been named managing directors to be based in Nashville.
Larsen most recently served as vice president of the special assets group at HCA Healthcare. Schmidt most recently served as director of private equity for Marquette Associates, an investment consulting firm headquartered in Chicago.
Both will report to James Olsen, founder and managing partner of Concord.
"Nashville has become a true hub of health care innovation and talent," Olsen said. "Establishing a presence there will allow us to better identify, diligence and execute while we continue our growth and evolution as a firm. We look forward to benefiting from having both Erik and Derek on the ground there to help us build our team and capabilities in the market."
Concord has invested in FlexWise, a Brentwood-based online staffing agency for nurses.
