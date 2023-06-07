Belmont University has announced the five inductees into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
In conjunction with the McWhorter Society, Belmont University and the Nashville Health Care Council, the hall of fame has inducted nearly 50 members since it was founded in 2015.
The 2023 inductees are:
Wilsie S. Bishop, a pioneer in the critical care neonatal nursing field who dedicated much of her career to health care higher education at East Tennessee State University and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
André L. Churchwell, a DEI executive, chief diversity officer, and professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University. He was the first African American chief medical resident at Grady Memorial Hospital and first minority affairs officer at Emory University School of Medicine, both located in Atlanta.
Vicky Gregg, who was among the first women to lead a major health plan as the former CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, as well as a founding partner of Guidon Partners. She is listed as the first person to introduce commercial health maintenance organization plans to Tennessee, and an early adopter of the Preferred Provider Organization model in the state.
Stephen Reynolds, president emeritus and senior consultant at Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis. He worked for the organization for 43 years in pastoral, provider and teaching roles.
Philip A. Wenk, current CEO of Delta Dental Tennessee who has worked with the company for more than 25 years. He established the Smile 180 foundation to support Tennessee’s charitable dental clinics, children’s hospitals and oral health education.
The 2022 inductees were Reginald Coopwood, David W. Gregory, Ned Ray McWherter, Ching-Hon Pui and Randy Wykoff. This year’s honorees will be recognized at an October reception.