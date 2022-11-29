Massachusetts-based business development company Great Elm Capital Corp. announced it has launched Great Elm Healthcare Finance to be based in Nashville. The company is in the process of identifying and opening a brick-and-mortar office in Nashville, a spokesperson told the Post.
Longstanding partner Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, a New York City-based commercial real estate company, will serve as minority partner, according to a press release.
Great Elm Healthcare Finance will provide health care capital focusing on areas such as skilled nursing, assisted living, senior housing, memory care, acute care facilities and specialty pharmacies.
The organization will be led by Michael Gervais, a Pennsylvania-based executive with more than 25 years of experience in health care finance and a history in purchasing and building skilled nursing facilities. Ray Zilke and Chad Kerr, co-founders of Michigan-based Crestmark Healthcare Financial Services, will serve as vice president of portfolio and vice president of credit, respectively. Head of specialty finance Mike Keller, who oversees health care, is based in Nashville.
“This is an exciting time to be launching a health care finance vehicle as we are seeing a significant number of health care investment opportunities,” Gervais said. “Additionally, I have known the Great Elm Specialty Finance team for over 20 years and believe we will build a great health care franchise.”