Home health company Amedisys, based in both Louisiana and Nashville, has spun off its personal care line of business (excluding Florida operations) in a $50 million sale to HouseWorks Holdings.
The personal care division provides at-home assistance including bathing, errands and companionship, while other Amedisys offerings include more intensive health-related services.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, according to regulatory filings.
Amedisys also announced that its Contessa Health Management subsidiary has entered an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide in-home palliative care to members in Middle Tennessee.
The announcements come as Amedisys reported quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, including a slight increase in net service revenue compared to the same period in 2021. The company is set to host its quarterly earnings call later Thursday.
"I am very pleased with the way we closed out 2022 and thankful for the efforts of our nearly 20,000 associates who helped to deliver a strong quarter of performance,” chair and CEO Paul Kusserow said. “2022 was a tumultuous year, but we are building momentum and have started 2023 off on the right foot. Our focus on people, growth, clinical optimization and Contessa will pay dividends as we progress throughout 2023, and our commitment to our patients and the highest quality care will help to further differentiate Amedisys.”