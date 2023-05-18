Nashville-based hospital company HCA Healthcare has signed an agreement to buy 41 urgent care centers in Texas from FastMed, according to a release.
Terms of the deal, expected to close this summer, were not disclosed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Nashville-based hospital company HCA Healthcare has signed an agreement to buy 41 urgent care centers in Texas from FastMed, according to a release.
Terms of the deal, expected to close this summer, were not disclosed.
HCA’s urgent care network currently includes 268 clinics, and the purchase includes facilities in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and El Paso. HCA already has 92 urgent care centers in Texas, in addition to hospitals, physician practices and other sites of care.
“The addition of these urgent care centers will improve access to care for patients in the Texas communities we serve,” said Erol Akdamar, president of HCA Healthcare’s American Group. “It will provide convenient outpatient care options when and where they need it. It also will help seamlessly connect these patients to our broader healthcare network when a higher level of care or specialty service is needed.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.