Shareholders of locally based hospital giant HCA Healthcare are asking for board oversight of staffing levels as company executives addressed health care staffing issues at an industry conference this week.

Proposal 6, to be voted on at HCA’s annual stockholders’ meeting on April 19, asks for the Board of Director’s Patient Safety and Quality of Care Committee to have the power to “review staffing levels and their impact on patient safety and the quality of patient care.” Shareholders in support of Proposal 6 would like to see a minimum staffing level implemented to help prevent burnout and turnover in the company’s facilities. One institutional investor, the state of Illinois’ Bright Start College Savings Trust, filed the proposal. 

