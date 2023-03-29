Shareholders of locally based hospital giant HCA Healthcare are asking for board oversight of staffing levels as company executives addressed health care staffing issues at an industry conference this week.
Proposal 6, to be voted on at HCA’s annual stockholders’ meeting on April 19, asks for the Board of Director’s Patient Safety and Quality of Care Committee to have the power to “review staffing levels and their impact on patient safety and the quality of patient care.” Shareholders in support of Proposal 6 would like to see a minimum staffing level implemented to help prevent burnout and turnover in the company’s facilities. One institutional investor, the state of Illinois’ Bright Start College Savings Trust, filed the proposal.
“Chronic understaffing in HCA hospitals pushes health care workers to the breaking point, which fuels burnout, boosts turnover and feeds a downward staffing spiral,” reads a support letter from Bright Start. “Short-staffing also compromises the quality of patient care, which not only creates risks for patients, but can create material legal, regulatory, reputational and financial risks for the Company.”
Bright Start and shareholder Francisco Coronado originally filed the proposal in November. In December, HCA sought to exclude the proposal from the annual meeting agenda, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company wrote that the proposal “inappropriately attempts to micromanage the Company and seeks to probe too deeply into matters of a complex nature which are not appropriate for shareholder determination.”
Earlier this year, Service Employees International Union, the nation’s largest union of health care workers, released a report accusing HCA hospitals of low staffing. Using Medicare data, the report found that staffing at HCA hospitals is about 30 percent lower than the national average. In addition, nearly 80 percent of 1,500 surveyed HCA employees reported witnessing patient care being compromised due to low staffing.
Workforce issues were on the minds of HCA executives at ViVE, a national health tech conference held at Music City Center this week. The company recently announced that it hired more than 123,000 new employees in 2022, a 6 percent increase from 2021.
CEO Sam Hazen spoke of a “workforce development agenda,” which revolves around the Galen College of Nursing and the 5,500 residents currently rotating through HCA facilities. HCA is on a “major expansion journey” with the Galen College of Nursing, Hazen added. The college was bought by HCA in 2020 and has since opened nine new campuses, bringing it to a total of 17 campuses. The goal is to have 24 campuses this year, Hazen said.
“Our goal is to have [the campuses] connected to each one of our health care systems, so that we can integrate the classroom and the clinical environment in a way that's beneficial to the student, and then help that nurse hopefully become an HCA employee down the road,” he said.
On a panel at ViVE, Sherri Hess, chief nursing informatics officer at HCA, said the health care workforce is stabilizing as more tenured nurses who pivoted to travel nursing during the pandemic are now returning. The company looks to invest in those more experienced nurses by giving them leadership training, plus time away from administrative tasks to work with patients and nurses new to the profession.
“As that new nurse that's coming out with less than two years [of experience], you're still getting your critical thinking and really learning from your more mature nurses who have been there,” Hess said.
Hess also hopes to see virtual nursing implemented in the near future to ease the burden of administrative tasks such as admission history, medications and discharge. The virtual nurse can also help support newer nurses, she said.
Hess has also suggested that more people may join the nursing field if the curriculum could become more specialized. Currently, she says, the nursing curriculum focuses on acute care, which involves invasive tasks that may turn people off from the profession.
“I talked to some of our colleges — not everybody wants to work in the acute care space…,” she said. “But you have public health, we have the ambulatory — there's so many different opportunities there that we have to start rethinking. Yes, you need to have the basic knowledge. But do you need to know how to put in an IV or a catheter?”
HCA also expanded its care teams to include licensed practical nurses, licensed vocational nurses, paramedics and nurse interns in the past year.
“We're adding more LPNs in and more care techs because we don't have enough nurses,” Hess said. “What we have to be careful of is … is that going to decrease the quality of care? Because what we learned — I started nursing school back in the ‘80s — is you want a registered nurse that's caring for you, and we wanted LPNs to be moved out of the hospitals. Now we're bringing them back into the hospital.”