Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is planning to build five full-service hospitals in Texas, the company announced this week.
HCA already has 45 hospitals, 632 affiliated sites of care and 60,000 employees in Texas.
The announcement comes as the hospitalist announced Thursday quarterly earnings of $4.42 per share. The figure compares to earnings of $4.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago. The earning figure was below the estimates of various analysts who track the company.
HCA also posted revenues of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to revenues of $14.29 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 and, likewise, below the mark of various analysts' estimates.
The new hospitals will be built in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Houston area, the San Antonio area (in partnership with Methodist Healthcare Ministries) and two in the Austin area (in partnership with St. David’s Foundation and Georgetown Health Foundation).
"Communities across Texas are undergoing a rapid increase in population, and the addition of these new hospitals will help our existing network meet the increasing need for healthcare services," HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in a release. "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Texas, and we believe it will enhance our care and better serve our patients."
Also this week, HCA announced the appointment of Andrea Smith to its board of directors. Most recently, Smith was a top executive at Bank of America, serving as chief administrative officer and global human resources leader. She retired from the bank at the end of 2021.
HCA shares (Ticker: HCA) were down 5.19 percent at mid-day. Trading at about $227.27, the shares' high mark for the month is $269.75 on Jan. 5.
