Locally based hospital chain HCA Healthcare and the HCA Foundation are contributing $15 million to a partnership with the American Heart Association aimed at preventing and treating strokes. 

The Getting to the Heart of Stroke initiative will provide clinical training and community education with the goal of deepening connections between neurology and cardiology, especially to address health disparities, according to a press release. Black adults have a higher prevalence of stroke and the highest death rate from stroke compared to any other racial group, according to the American Stroke Association. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.