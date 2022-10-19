Locally based hospital chain HCA Healthcare and the HCA Foundation are contributing $15 million to a partnership with the American Heart Association aimed at preventing and treating strokes.
The Getting to the Heart of Stroke initiative will provide clinical training and community education with the goal of deepening connections between neurology and cardiology, especially to address health disparities, according to a press release. Black adults have a higher prevalence of stroke and the highest death rate from stroke compared to any other racial group, according to the American Stroke Association.
As part of the initiative, the American Heart Association and HCA will develop an accredited education program for health care workers, as well as community education in 15 communities including HCA’s TriStar Health in Nashville.
The community prevention efforts will be aimed at those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a heart condition, as well as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.
“We are proud to be collaborating with the American Heart Association and recognize that increased education and connectivity between our neurology and cardiology health care teams, patients and communities are integral to reducing the devastation of stroke, determining its underlying cardiac causes, such as AFib and structural heart disease, and preventing another one,” said Steven Manoukian, senior vice president of HCA Healthcare.
Earlier this month, HCA gave $1.5 million each to Fisk University and Tennessee State University for health care student scholarships and programming.