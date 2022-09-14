HCA Healthcare on Wednesday announced the planned retirement of Bruce Moore, president for service line and operations integration.
Moore’s retirement is effective at the end of the year, when he will have been with the Nashville-based hospital company for 40 years.
According to a release, Moore led the acquisition of Sarah Cannon Research Institute.
“Bruce has contributed significantly to HCA Healthcare’s growth and success throughout his 40 years with the company,” said Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “His commitment to HCA Healthcare’s mission and culture has helped him be an effective leader and trusted advisor. We wish him well in this next chapter.”
Moore joined HCA Healthcare as a staff auditor in 1982, according to the release. He later served as vice president of benefits and compensation, vice president for operations administration and chief operating officer and president of the outpatient services group.
The longtime executive currently serves on the boards of the HCA Healthcare Foundation, Ensworth School and Nashville Health Care Council.
HCA announced last month that Chuck Hall, president of the company’s national group, also plans to retire at the end of the year.
