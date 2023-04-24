Locally based hospital giant HCA Healthcare beat estimates for the first quarter of 2023 and consequently upped its 2023 guidance, the company announced Friday.
The first quarter saw a net income of $1.36 billion, or $4.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 per share. The company registered $4.12 earnings per share in the same period a year ago. Revenues totaled $15.6 billion, compared to $14.95 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
In a Friday earnings call, CEO Sam Hazen said the company’s hiring increased almost 19 percent compared to the previous four-quarter average, which helped reduce contract labor costs by around 21 percent. The company also saw increased emergency room admissions and surgeries.
Hazen said staffing constraints made it difficult to keep all operating rooms open in 2022, but staffing levels are now such that the company can expand surgical capacity — something that they expect to bring in additional revenue in the year to come.
“The healthy 5.1 percent increase of same-facility outpatient surgeries displays HCA's dominant foothold in the outpatient environment,” said Anna Barsanti, analyst at global research firm Third Bridge. “Our specialists believe HCA [ambulatory surgical centers] segment will continue to absorb smaller players and weather the staffing headwinds on the hospital side."
HCA also upped its 2023 full year guidance. The company originally anticipated $61.5 to $63.5 billion in revenues for the full year and now predicts revenues of $62.5 to $64.5 billion.
“Our updated capital spending guidance is based on opportunities we believe exist to continue to invest in our growth agenda, and it also considers some land acquisitions we are planning for future development,” HCA Chief Financial Officer William Rutherford said during the conference call. “In addition, we are seeing some inflationary increases in construction costs that we have factored into our guidance as well.”
Protesters from Service Employees International Union and Power to the Patients assembled last week outside the company’s headquarters at One Park Plaza in Nashville during the company’s annual shareholder meeting to push for better staffing ratios. A shareholder request for board oversight of staffing levels was rejected during the meeting.
HCA’s stock rose sharply on Friday following the call, peaking at $294.02. On Monday the stock (ticker: HCA) was trading at $286.36, up 1.83 percent on the day.