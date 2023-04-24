Locally based hospital giant HCA Healthcare beat estimates for the first quarter of 2023 and consequently upped its 2023 guidance, the company announced Friday. 

The first quarter saw a net income of $1.36 billion, or $4.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 per share. The company registered $4.12 earnings per share in the same period a year ago. Revenues totaled $15.6 billion, compared to $14.95 billion in the first quarter of 2022.  

