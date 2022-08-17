HCA Healthcare on Wednesday announced the retirement of Chuck Hall, president of the company’s national group. 

Hall informed HCA Monday that he will retire, effective at the end of the year. He has served in the role, in which he was responsible for operations at 96 hospitals across 13 states, since 2006. 

