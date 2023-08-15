Xylazine is involved in only a small percentage of fatal overdoses overall, but new Tennessee data shows that xylazine-involved fatal overdose spiked between 2019 and 2022 and confirms that the drug is especially dangerous when combined with fentanyl.
In a July report from the Office of Informatics and Analytics at the Tennessee Department of Health, researchers found 324 fatal xylazine-involved overdoses in Tennessee from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022. The study also found 14 nonfatal overdoses.
Xylazine is used as an animal sedative and is often mixed with fentanyl or heroin and known as “tranq” or “tranq dope.”
In Tennessee, fatal drug overdoses involving xylazine increased 352 percent from the second half of 2019 through the first half of 2022, researchers found through analysis of death certificates and toxicology reports. Xylazine drug seizures increased 1,836 percent in the same time period.
The first recorded Nashville xylazine overdose death occurred in the first half of 2020, said Rand Carpenter, director of the epidemiology division at the Metro Public Health Department. The department sent out a public service announcement in May 2023.
Xylazine was present in 4.4 percent of the 332 Davidson County overdose deaths in the first half of 2023. That percentage is a decrease from the 6.2 percent recorded in the first half of 2022.
“We saw other major metropolitan areas around the country with a slow and steady climb of xylazine,” Carpenter said. “We were seeing a few cases in Nashville and we thought, ‘let’s go ahead and publicize this.’ We're trying to get a little more information out there to the public for people to understand. Before it gets to be a huge crisis, let’s do a little public education.”
The Biden Administration designated the xylazine-fentanyl combination as an emerging threat in April – and Tennessee data confirms it. Fentanyl was involved in all of the xylazine-involved deaths recorded statewide from 2019 through 2022.
In Davidson County, fentanyl still dwarfs xylazine in prevalence. Fentanyl was involved in 75.6 percent of deaths in the first half of 2023, compared to xylazine’s 4.4 percent. Carpenter said fentanyl is still the department’s major concern. While xylazine test strips are available, Metro Public Health Department has not purchased any.
Unlike fentanyl and other opiates, naloxone is not effective on xylazine. Statewide, naloxone was administered in 96 of the 324 xylazine-involved deaths from 2019 through 2022, yet only five people had a pulse on emergency medical services arrival.
“One thing that's especially concerning about xylazine is that we do not have a reversal,” Carpenter said. “For the opioids, the effects of them — if it's done in time — can be largely reversed with naloxone or Narcan. We don't have a reversal agent for xylazine, so it just has to be metabolized. If it is a deadly dose, it cannot be reversed.”
Carpenter encourages those who use illicit drugs to do so more carefully, refrain from using alone and seek addiction treatment.
“It's a disease that needs treatment,” Carpenter said. “It's not a reflection of personal failing. It's a disease that needs to be professionally addressed, and it's a difficult journey. We just encourage people to seek treatment as soon as possible, and for friends and family to support that."