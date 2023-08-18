Barbara Bennett has joined Frost Brown Todd as partner in the firm’s health care innovation team.
Bennett most recently served as partner at Hogan Lovells, where she had worked since 1997. She worked in the firm's Washington D.C. headquarters before relocating to Nashville in 2006 and working remotely.
A Vanderbilt University Law School alumna and former associate general counsel for Vanderbilt and TriPoint Health Group, Bennett focuses on the intersection of technology and health care, including artificial intelligence, according to a press release.
“Frost Brown Todd is focused on providing legal services specific to the needs of the health care industry,” Sartin said in a release. “Barbara brings a wealth of industry experience that will further drive the exceptional level of expertise we can provide to our clients in the space. We could not be more excited that Barbara chose to join the Frost Brown Todd team in Nashville.”