NashvilleHealth — a health care nonprofit founded in 2016 by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist — has named Mark Yancy as its new CEO.
NashvilleHealth was founded in an effort to improve health care outcomes in Nashville by aligning resources and creating strategic partnerships, a release noted.
“Mark has devoted his career to the underserved,” Frist said in the release. “COVID-19 didn’t create health disparities, but in our community, it certainly has made them worse. Now is the time to come together and seize the opportunity to ensure that every middle Tennessean has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. And Mark is the perfect person to lead the way during this critical time for our city.”
Prior to making the move to Nashville, Yancy served as the regional operations director for DaVita Kidney Care and before that as the director of health services at health insurance company Anthem. He began his career at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, where he served in various leadership roles over the course of an 11-year tenure.
“I am passionate about helping Nashvillians that face chronic illnesses and threats to wellness,” Yancy said. “NashvilleHealth has done an incredible job in its first five years and I am thrilled to be leading as we enter our next chapter. Social and environmental determinants can cause or increase most health disparities and chronic illness. Recognizing that, we must build coalitions that include non-health care and for-profit entities. We need everyone in this concerted effort to improve public health, and that concert needs a conductor. NashvilleHealth can be that conductor.”
