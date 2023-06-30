Franklin-based home health company Tennessee Quality Care has agreed to be acquired by Texas peer company Addus HomeCare Corporation,= for $40 million, according to a Thursday press release. Addus expects the sale to close in the third quarter of 2023. 

Through home health, hospice and private duty nursing services, Tennessee Quality Care serves an average of 1,800 daily across 50 Tennessee counties. It is part of American Health Partners, which will retain six other divisions focused on senior care and maintain a relationship with Addus after the sale. 