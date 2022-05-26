Even before the more severe formula shortage in the past month, feeding a newborn was a struggle for many new parents. Cost and scarcity were still barriers in the past, especially for premature babies or those with allergies. Locally, a number of organizations are dedicated to ensuring babies get what they need to survive.
“Since we went into the pandemic and COVID, there have been some shortages along the way, but it's not been as severe as this,” said Gloria Morrison, director of nursing for Nurses for Newborns, a home visitation program focused on infant mortality in Middle Tennessee. “The last probably three months is when we started to see it really get significant, and then of course this last month has been severe.”
At the beginning of May, 43 percent of formula was out of stock in the country with Nashville at 52.5 percent out of stock. This week, the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage, which ramped up after Abbott, a formula manufacturer, issued a recall on some of its products and ultimately closed one of its manufacturing plants.
Last week, Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health released a joint statement, directing families to the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) government program, food banks and breast milk banks, discouraging at-home concoctions.
Access to formula was complicated by the shortage, but many mothers struggled to pay for formula even when it was readily available. Fifty-three percent of Tennessee babies participate in WIC, the federally funded nutrition program, and that represents just 43 percent of eligible babies. Those enrolled receive a number of cans of formula loaded on an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card rather than a dollar amount each month, and the program reimburses the retailer.
While Tennessee’s WIC has a five-year contract for the Similac brand of formula, it opened up to more brands due to the shortage. Morrison noted that the shortage is hitting families who need high-calorie formula meant for premature babies, or those who need hypoallergenic formulas as those are more expensive and in lower supply.
Formula or breast milk is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics up to the child’s first birthday, as their bodies can’t tolerate cow milk until then. According to the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General, for exclusively formula-fed babies, formula costs between $1,200 and $1,500 per year. Nurses for Newborns’ calculation finds that a year of NeoSure, a formula meant for premature babies, costs $2,800.
“There's a portion of clients who don't qualify for WIC that really can't afford to have a child who is solely formula fed,” Morrison said. “And then even with a lot of our WIC clients, that number of cans that they're getting a month will not necessarily last the whole month.”
WIC serves households with a total income of equal or less than 185 percent the federal poverty line — that means a total income of $49,025 for a family of four.
“Families above poverty level struggle with being able to afford either formula or healthy foods in general,” said Lauren Kromer, director of nutrition services for WIC in Tennessee. “The worst part is to turn away a mom that just barely doesn't qualify.”
