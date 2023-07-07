Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center pulmonary and critical care leader Dr. James D. Snell Jr. died July 3 at the age of 89, the health system announced Thursday. He served a 45-year career at the organization before retiring in 2008.
A 1958 Vanderbilt University School of Medicine alumnus, Snell was the founder of VUMC’s medical intensive care unit and helped build the organization’s division of allergy, pulmonary and critical care medicine. Snell held a number of roles throughout his career, including director of ambulatory care programs at VUMC and director of pulmonary medicine. He also served as VUMC’s first corporate compliance officer.
Through a 1971 National Institutes of Health award, Snell revised the pulmonary section of the medical school curriculum, recruited new faculty and expanded research programs.
“Vanderbilt moved to the leading edge of clinical care for lung diseases,” Dr. Snell told the VUMC Reporter in 2008. “We had an impact nationally, just from our own medical school graduates as they went on to residencies and fellowships at other institutions.”
Snell was the first physician in Tennessee to perform a flexible bronchoscopy by inserting a tube-like instrument through the nose or mouth to examine airways. He also participated in 37 medical center and university committees.
“He was the unsung hero of the division in many ways, and influenced generations of pulmonary fellows and faculty,” Timothy Blackwell, physician-in-chief of the Vanderbilt Lung Institute, told VUMC Reporter. “His thoughtful and rigorous approach to clinical care made me a better doctor.”