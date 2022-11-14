Aida Whitfield

It’s busy season for Aida Whitfield, health care access manager for Family and Children’s Service in Nashville. The enrollment window for federal marketplace health insurance opened Nov. 1, and before it closes again on Jan. 15, she and her team of 25 will have helped thousands of Tennesseans get enrolled in health insurance. 

“For a lot of people the big jargon of insurance plans and all these little tricky names are kind of scary,” Whitfield said. “They want to have someone who can just go through it and explain the question to help them understand what they're completing.”

